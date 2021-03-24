NAMM: Believe in Music Week will feature live performances by international artists



During NAMM’s virtual event of 2021, we will be able to see a diverse group of international artists perform live on January 20.

On Wednesday, January 20, during the NAMM Music Faith Week event, more than 40 emerging and established artists from 23 countries and six continents will gather for 12 hours of live concerts in a concert during the event’s global live broadcast.

The shows will begin at 6:00 AM PDT with the 11 Australian Blues Musician and Musician named “Oz Roots and Blues Icon” by Rolling Stone Australia, Lloyd Spiegel. Spiegel will bring her blues-folk voice from The

Cole Clark Factory. From there, global broadcasts will travel the world, from east to west, welcoming performances by artists and a variety of genres from countries ranging from Korea to Pakistan, Russia to Uganda, Germany to Brazil, and ending in the USA. 6:00 pm PDT.

Over the course of 12 hours of live broadcast, other notable artists will join the world in music, including Brass for Africa, a Uganda-based music charity that provides music education with integrated life skills training to more than 1,000 young people in Uganda, Liberia and Rwanda; NEEDSHES, a Moscow-based alternative rock band from Uzbekistan; Veteran Filipino rock band Mayonnaise; Lithuanian pop star and actress Gurga; Turkish jazz player Cem Tuncer and his quartermaster; Spanish Flamenco-inspired singer-songwriter El Kanka; Emerging Peruvian Hip Hop Artist ACO; Famous New York classical pianist and jazz pianist Dan Tepfer; And North Carolina guitar witch Christy Lenny.

Also note that the live broadcast will feature a video by American composer John Cage’s “Slowest Possible”, which is played on a custom-made organ organ at St. Burchardi Church in Hallberstadt, Germany. The show started in 2001 and is set to end in 2640. For this live broadcast, we’ll hear one hour of the segment, just a fraction of its total duration of 5.6 million hours, starting at 8:30 AM PDT. .

You can see the full list of artists and schedules Here.

The global live broadcast will take place on Wednesday, January 20 on the Believe in Music platform, powered by Swapcard, and it’s free for all who want to participate. Register here. All performances will be completely live, as the artists interact with each other between their groups.

Faith in Music Week (18-22 January 2021) is a global gathering to unite and support the people who bring music to the world. In addition to the global live broadcast, participants will have access to more than 150 interviews; Training and professional development sessions for all sectors of the musical products, professional audio industries and entertainment technology; And the NAMM educational foundation for music teachers, administrators, nonprofit professionals, students, and college-age teachers, among others. Education and training tracks include business, sound production and technology, entertainment technology, and artists, among others.