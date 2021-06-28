NASA shows image of a violent cosmic butterfly ‘stinging like a bee’

17 mins ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

June 28, 2021 15:40 GMT

The nebula is expelling layers of gas from a dying star whose fate is likely to follow our sun as well.

NASA has published a remarkable image taken by the Hubble Telescope of the nebula NGC 6302, also known as the Butterfly Nebula and located in the constellation of Scorpius, at a distance of 3,400 light-years from Earth. The space agency indicated that this “butterfly” It’s more violent than it appears at first glance.

“It may look like a butterfly, but it stings like a bee. Don’t let those luxurious suites fool you. It may seem that Hubble captured the image of a peaceful cosmic butterfly, but the truth is much more violent.” Year NASA on his official Instagram account.

“With its wingspan covering more than three light years, the Butterfly Nebula It expels layers of gas from a dying star located in the middle of it.”

“The intense ultraviolet currents make the separated material glow,” the agency explained. However, the nebula will “eventually fade away leaving only a small stellar body called a white dwarf”.

NASA noticed that too The sun may have a similar fate Once we run out of fuel in about 6 billion years.”

