WhatsApp Plus | How to update the application on your cell phone | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | APK | Download | United States | Spain | Mexico | Peru | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

If you are one of the people who use The WhatsApp Then use this trick. Despite the success of the app, many like to use the other option that gives them much more resources than the traditional app: it is Whatsapp plus . Although it has the same goal as the software that belongs to Facebook, i.e. sending messages, you can also activate messages that disappear as soon as you see them.

Those who have Whatsapp plus On their mobile devices, they also have the tool that enables them to change the overall color of the platform, so that you can even modify the background overlay when a call is received through the app.

One of the risks of getting an APK is that your account can be blocked by the original app if it detects that you are making modded software. So you should always be very careful and get the latest coming out gradually from time to time.

For this it is necessary that you update the application Whatsapp plus on your mobile phone. Before, the application warned you if there was a new version of its APK, but today these messages are not usually repeated, and as a result, your account cannot be completely secure.

How to update WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone

To do this, you must perform a series of steps in Whatsapp plus So you can always have the latest versions on your mobile device and thus avoid bans in the future:

The first thing will be to enter WhatsApp Plus.

After that go to settings.

There you will find an option that says WhatsApp Plus Settings.

Click on it and you will get to a completely different menu.

Find out how you can update WhatsApp Plus without problems without losing your chats. (Photo: Malavida)

At the bottom you will find a button that says “Update WhatsApp Plus”.

Click on it and the program will start searching for a new version.

If it finds it, the APK will be downloaded and the latest version of WhatsApp Plus will be installed on your mobile phone.

Best of all, you won’t lose your conversations with him.

Remember that it will depend on each user if they want to update or continue using WhatsApp Plus on their Android smartphone despite the current risks.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.