NASA warns of ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid; It could collide with Earth this month

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

a Asteroid 2023 CL3 has caused an alertas it is expected to pass close by Land During the last days of May, according to an approach alert issued by a pot.

the The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, known as a pot (for English abbreviation), he said the asteroid is more than twice the size of the Statue of Liberty.

Specialists noted that The impact of this asteroid on Earth could be catastrophicbecause they assert that our planet is not ready to defend itself against this kind of event.

he 2023 CL3 NASA included it in its list of near-Earth objects to study and even recognized the need to improve methods of defense against asteroids classified as “dangerous”.

When is the asteroid expected to pass near Earth?

will be today May 24 When the asteroid passes near Earth, according to expert calculations. This rocky celestial body will be at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers from our planet and will be traveling at a high speed.

So far it is not known from which places You can see this asteroid But experts point out that a specialized team is required to see them from Earth.

Scientists warn that a rock of this size It can cause damage if it hits the ground, For this reason, they are working on developing defense tactics.

On the other hand, for the peace of mind of many, most asteroids disintegrate upon entering the Earth’s atmosphere, although those that are large enough can cause significant damage, which is why they continue to be studied and analyzed.

More Stories

How to create a bootable USB to install Windows 11 on a compatible PC

13 hours ago Leo Adkins

China has just made a crucial discovery for humanity’s future on Mars

21 hours ago Leo Adkins

once again? Sony is wrong and this game won’t be coming to PlayStation Plus in May

1 day ago Leo Adkins

So you can block WhatsApp contacts without them noticing

2 days ago Leo Adkins

This is what 3D cities would look like using Google Maps

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The Bard is truly ultimate and he comes to you through ChatGPT with his new powers

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Tomorrow the Mothers Revolt will emerge to demand solutions against the climate crisis and for a sustainable future – society

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Science Race will make traffic on Saturday morning

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play El Clasico in the United States – Hondudiario

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

NASA warns of ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid; It could collide with Earth this month

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Some scenes from the border between Mexico and the United States where immigration regulations will change

12 hours ago Cedric Manwaring