Netflix brings shuffling functionality to mobile devices

Netflix It says “Play Something” isn’t entirely random: TV shows or movies are selected based on your viewing history and individual user preferences. employment Android, the option appears in several places, including the main profile screen; row on the home page; in the menu at the bottom of the screen; And as a floating button when displaying titles.

“Play Something helps Netflix members discover new shows and movies when they don’t want to make decisions,” he said. Patrick Fleming, director of product innovation at Netflix. “Today, we’re also excited to bring this feature to Android – choosing what you want to watch on your phone has never been easier.”

also on monday, Netflix will launch “Quick laugh”, short comedy clips of your choice, on Android in select markets. These include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, India, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The desired goal is NetflixOf course, the overall time customers spend streaming video, a metric associated with account retention, is increasing with the new content discovery tool.

mobile apps Netflix They also show the top 10 daily shows and movies in the subscriber’s country. announced from Netflix.