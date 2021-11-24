Netflix is ​​preparing a comedy series about the world’s latest blockbuster

Randall Park recently expressed his desire to return to the MCU with Jimmy Wu. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who appeared in WandaVision Ready to start a new adventure with Netflix in the series Turnout, a company dedicated to buying and renting movies and video games.

Park will play the title character, an employee of America’s last Blockbuster Video store. In fact, as many know, one of the remaining Blockbusters in the country, which was located in Alaska, closed in July 2018, leaving only one in the entire United States. This store is currently operating in Bend, a city in Oregon, and will be the setting for the series, although we don’t know if the series will actually be filmed there.

The series was written by Vanessa Ramos, who is best known for her work Superstore And Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Ramos said:

“To say doing a show about a place I love, along with my friends Jackie, David and Randall Park as the lead, is a dream come true in a way that sounds like an understatement. I couldn’t be more grateful to Jim [Donnelly] The Megan [Macmillan] At Universal to support the project from the start and Tracy, Andy [Weil] And the entire Netflix team for accepting so many weird jokes. “

Initially, the series was to be produced by NBC and Universal, and then moved to Netflix.

Ironically, it’s the streaming service that makes this series, because the rise of Netflix certainly led to the failure of Blockbuster. Tracy Bacosta, one of the presidents of the giant company, said in an interview that she quickly liked the idea and gave it the green light.