Netflix returns to the Wild Wild Country world with a documentary about the most controversial character

Few documentaries have influenced so much in recent years such as “Wild Wild Country,” An addictive sequence account of one of those extraordinary events that we’re excited aboutThe formation and arrival of a sect seeking to establish a large headquarters on the outskirts of a small town in Oregon to the United States. Wonderful series was in controversy Sheila Ma Anand, Second place in the leadership of Osho, its great position.

Three years later Netflix Return to this world withIn search of Shela(‘Search for Sheela’) is an Indian documentary that follows Ma Anand’s return to India after thirty years, after he became an icon of popular culture. We can see this from April 22nd is on the catwalk and we already have our first look at what a trailer looks like.

Directed by Shakun PatraThe movie tries to discern who the real Sheila is, very fond of floodlights and cameras, and whether she is really on the path to redemption after what happened decades ago or is it just something for the show.

Wild Wild Country’s huge success is largely due to how the documentary was narrated But because of the overwhelming character of this topicSo, they really convinced me, at least, to watch the documentary as soon as I had a chance. Above all, I’m curious to see if they’ll look into what’s left out of Maclain and Chapman Way in order to get a complete picture of them.