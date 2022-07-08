Netflix’s hidden trick to find the best to watch and discover its movies and series

Certainly It has happened to many Netflix users that they no longer know which movie or series to watch Or that the platform recommends content that has nothing to do with their tastes. There are several reasons why the streaming giant has lost users in recent months, but it looks like it wants to redeem itself and Give your subscribers a new tool to find topics and products that interest them.

This is Top Netflix, A small website where people can go to search for the ten most played movies or series in the last week And in which country they are popular. It is a very complete tool, because it transparently displays how many copies each one owns, in what position they are in the ranking and how many weeks they are in the top ten. With this there will be no more problems for those who are used to not finding any interesting movie.

“Every Tuesday we publish four global lists of the top 10 TV and movie content. In these lists, we arrange titles by number of hours watched per week: The total number of hours our members around the world watched each title from Monday through Sunday of the previous week,” reads the page description. .

Beside that , It has some great filters for curious people who love to explore what people in other parts of the world are seeing. This is how subscribers will be able to see what they are consuming the most, so maybe it will be easier for them to get something What do you watch on Netflix on the weekends?

If you don’t know what you want to watch on Netflix, this is a good choice unplash

Top Netflix has the option to see the ranking of the previous several weeks and also for Filter results by language, whether they speak English or not. In other words, if you are in a Spanish-speaking country, you can find the most popular titles in any Spanish-speaking country.

In fact It is a very intuitive toolso anyone who accesses it will understand it easily. This is a small tutorial about how to search for certain data according to the user’s location and the language in which they wish to use their content.

1. Choose between global or national summit

The first thing you need to do, which is on the home page, is to choose whether you want to watch the top 10 Netflix around the world or just those in a specific country.

global or national summit

2. Select the country

If you choose the National Ranking option, you must select a country. Otherwise, just ignore this step.

Choose the country

3. Choose Movies or Series

Once you select the list you want to view, an option will appear to choose whether you want to watch Top 10 Movies or Top 10 Series. If no previous country is selected, language will also appear as an option there.

Choose between movies or series

4. History

When it’s already clear in what language and region you want to see which content is running the most, there will be an option that sets dates to show which products were currently in the top ten or in previous weeks.

Select the date

Finally, there are other entertainment options that can be played on this platform. One of them is that it is possible to download images of tapes or series that are in the top ten.