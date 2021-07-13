Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announces Nintendo Switch Inspired by Smash Bros.: Fighter Roster, Trailer & More – Nintenderos

distance some rumorsHere comes the confirmation of a promising new title for Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers.

According to what was shared Nickelodeon All Star Brawl Coming to the hybrid console this fall, inspired by Smash Bros. At the moment, we do not have a more specific release date, so we will pay attention to more details.

In the meantime, you can find Intro, Character List, and Trailer From this combat title below:

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl includes characters from SpongeBob SquarePants, The Rugrats, Ninja Turtles, Ren, Stimpy, and more. Offers 20 levels, including SpongeBob’s Medusa Field and Ninja Turtles Technodrome, single and multiplayer modes, support for local and online play with up to four players, unlockable moves per battle, and the ability to earn content.

These are the confirmed characters at the moment:

Michelangelo (Tortas Ninja)
Leonardo (Ninja Turtles)
Nigel Thornberry (Los Thornberry)
Toastman powder (Ren y Stimpy)
SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob)
Sandy Chicks (SpongeBob)
Patrick Star (SpongeBob)
Obelina (Aaah!!! Real Monsters)
Lucy Loud (The Loud House)
Lincoln Loud (Loud House)
Helga (Hey Arnold!)
The Challenge (Los Rugrats)
Zim (Invasor Zim)
Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

what do you think? We read to you in the comments.

