Night Shyamalan revealed the first poster for his mysterious new movie, “Old”

With just under a year left until Universal’s planned premiere, M. Night Shyamalan It was announced that he had already started filming his next movie.

And the director expressed through his official account on Twitter his enthusiasm to start filming Omar or oldHis new project is still surrounded by many questions.

“It feels like a miracle to be standing here to shoot the first shot of my new movie. It’s called Old.” Shyamalan wrote in a tweet that in addition to submitting a picture of himself on the site, he took the opportunity to share the movie’s first poster.

While it is known that Omar or old The cast will be headed by Gail Garcia Bernal The shows will also feature Alex Wolff, Eliza Scanlin, Thomasin Mackenzie, Empeth Daviditz, Rufus Sewell, Eamon Elliott, Aaron Pierre, Abbie Lee, Nikki Amuka Bird, Ken Leung and Vikki Krebs, and there is not much official background to the film’s plot.

In fact, the main approach to his proposal is the poster just revealed by Shyamalan and he mentions it Omar or old it will be A New Journey from Writer / Director M. Night Shyamalan. All while realizing that “It’s only a matter of time.”

But while many of the official details about Omar or old, Where Collider They say the new movie is from a director glass It will be based on French comedy Sandcastle Written by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederick Peters.

According to that portal, Shyamalan received this comedian as a gift and was so happy with his premise that he finally decided to take it to make a movie.

In this sense, it is said that “events Omar or old They are moved when a group of people finds a dead body on the beach and realizes little by little that something abnormal is happening on that beach. ” Something that would be directly related to a suggestion Sandcastle Which, according to Collider, “follows a group of 13 people who cannot leave a mysterious and secluded beach that conceals a dark secret that includes time.”

Omar or old It will be written, directed and produced by Shyamalan and is scheduled to premier on July 23, 2021 in the United States.