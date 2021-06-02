Nintendo reveals plans for E3 2021 with Nintendo Direct and more: schedules, details – Nintenderos

After a while and a bit later than other years, now nintendo Finally confirmed His plans for E3 2021. The information was provided by the company this afternoon.

According to what was shared, their plans are going through Nintendo Direct About 40 minutes with games that will be released on Switch “essentially” in 2021 at 6:00 pm (PST, All tables Here) followed by three hours of gameplay in Nintendo Tree House: Live. everything will happen June 15.

We leave you with the message published by the company:

Don’t miss this Nintendo Direct show on June 15, with nearly 40 minutes of information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games that will primarily be released in 2021. In the immediate aftermath of the Nintendo Direct, continue to enjoy nearly three hours of gameplay . On the Nintendo Treehouse: Live. While this year’s E3 is virtual, everyone is invited to tune in to Nintendo’s digital activities on June 15. Both the Nintendo Direct video demo and the Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream can be watched on The official Nintendo page for E3 2021.

after finish from #NintendoDirectYou can enjoy nearly 3 hours of detailed content in different games #NintendoSwitch In the Nintendo Treehouse: Live. – Nintendo Spain (NintendoES) June 2, 2021

what do you think? Are you looking forward to the event? As always, we will make sure to inform you of all the news that has been shared. Finally, you can find our full coverage of E3 to celebrate it, scheduled for June 12-15, 2021, at this link.