Breath of the Wild 2 is trending on Twitter for the following reason

Present day, nintendo They finally confirmed when and at what time they will be implemented direct special for E3 2021, which caused a different reaction among fans. Of course, there is already a lot of speculation about the games he owns A wonderful N will appear during the event, and one of the most requested by the community is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

On TwitterFans of the game have talked so much about it that it has become a trend, and what the vast majority of these people want to see, more than just a teaser or other release date, is to take a first look at its gameplay. Here we share several of these tweets:

“Help me recall the gameplay and release date of Breath of the Wild 2.”

Help me call Breath of The wild 2 and release date! https://t.co/4I9er3L0wy – MightyKeef June 2, 2021

“Yo invocando Breath of the Wild 2 para E3 2021.”

Summon Breath of the Wild 2 for 2021 E3 pic.twitter.com/gyhwXpAwGV – Zelda Gif World (GifZelda) June 2, 2021

“When you see Breath of the Wild 2 is trending but not because of the Nintendo announcement, just because of the optimistic people.”

When you see Breath of the Wild 2 trending but it’s not a Nintendo announcement, just people are optimistic pic.twitter.com/kEXxGBd0r7 – Mariana, mother of cats 👸🏻🐈 (@joiedeslivres) June 2, 2021

As I told you before, nintendo He didn’t say exactly what games they would play in direct from e 3. Rumors and strong clues point to a new model for converts It will be presented this week, and in e 3 We will see games running on this device, but I repeat, this has not been confirmed.

Across: Character Book كتاب