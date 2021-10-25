Noel Lyon, US F4 Champion









Historic world champion. monterey pilot Noelle Lyon He made history by declaring himself king of Formula 4 employment United State.

This Sunday, Leon won the series championship in American Federation After winning the Drivers’ Championship. The Mexican won the title after the last race of the season in Austin, Texas – which served as a preamble to Formula 1 GB.

“Thank you all for your support because we were able to make this possible. (Team) Deforce Race Thank you for trusting me and supporting me when I needed it most. At the start of the season I had no care and I did; Just thank you and here’s the work we’ve done this season reflected,” Leon commented on his Instagram account.

this saturday, “Guerillo” He took second place in race 1, and this Sunday, in race 2, he finished again as sub-leader, allowing him to take the series crown and his first international title as a professional driver.

The podium for Mexico! 🇲🇽@noelleon_9 Take second place in Race 1 of the last date for the US F4 Championship at Circuit of the Americas. our end! 🎉 # Mexicanos 📸 Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/iCEQTO9EAF – FEMADAC (@FEMADAC) October 24, 2021

