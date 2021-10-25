Noel Lyon, US F4 Champion

6 mins ago Sharon Hanson





© Provided by Telediario


Historic world champion. monterey pilot Noelle Lyon He made history by declaring himself king of Formula 4 employment United State.

This Sunday, Leon won the series championship in American Federation After winning the Drivers’ Championship. The Mexican won the title after the last race of the season in Austin, Texas – which served as a preamble to Formula 1 GB.

“Thank you all for your support because we were able to make this possible. (Team) Deforce Race Thank you for trusting me and supporting me when I needed it most. At the start of the season I had no care and I did; Just thank you and here’s the work we’ve done this season reflected,” Leon commented on his Instagram account.

this saturday, “Guerillo” He took second place in race 1, and this Sunday, in race 2, he finished again as sub-leader, allowing him to take the series crown and his first international title as a professional driver.

The.

It might interest you

Sergio Perez ranked third in the United States ]]>

More Stories

The hopeful message from Fernando Alonso at the US Grand Prix: “It’s going to be complicated, but…”

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Bravos-Astros, the global chain that took 6 decades to develop

16 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Karl Egloff sets a new record in Cotopaxi | Other sports | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Ugandan athlete disappears from Olympic camp

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Hugo Perez confirms two more friendlies for Selecta in the USA

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Today’s matches, Monday, September 6, 2021: live broadcast schedules for the Qatar 2022 football qualifiers | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Want to take a data science course at IIT..- News18 Telugu

5 mins ago Mia Thompson

Noel Lyon, US F4 Champion

6 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp Web, the functions that are not available in the mobile version

7 mins ago Leo Adkins

So you can sterilize your pets for free in Bogotá

9 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Noel Leon defeats USA F4

12 mins ago Leland Griffith