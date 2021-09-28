Official: Argentina will face Italy in the duel for the Copa America and the European Championship

Argentina and Italy will meet in an intercontinental championship

After lifting the Copa America in Brazil, he became Argentina national team He will have the opportunity to uphold his last title against another world power like Italy, which left with the last European Championship. The authorities of CONMEBOL and the European Football Association (UEFA) confirmed that the transit date will be on June 2022. The day has not been determined, although the first week of the announced month is mentioned and the possible places are England (Wembley) and the United States (New York).

Six months before the next World Cup which will be held in December next year in Qatar, The Albiceleste and the I visit They will be tested with the intercontinental title at stake. The project between South Americans and Europeans includes the opening of a joint office in London where relevant issues between the continental confederations will be discussed.

The meeting between the national teams will simulate what was old Intercontinental Cup between clubs, which was played for the last time in 2004 with a cross between Porto de Portugal and Ponce Caldas de Colombia (then the Club World Cup took place). currently The duel will be at the state level: “With this agreement, CONMEBOL and UEFA express their commitment to developing football beyond their geographical regions, as a bridge uniting peoples, countries, continents and cultures”Published in a statement the entity that governs football in South America.

Invading Copa America will give Argentina a chance to play the “Copa Europe America” ​​(EFE / Antonio Lacerda)



Later, there are versions of a competition with four contenders in 2025. On that occasion, the “European and America Cup” will include these champions and runners-up in the two competitions. It will be a reissue Cuba Artemio Franchi o The Intercontinental Cup for the national team, which took place in 1985 and 1993. Argentina won the last title against Denmark on penalties (after a 1-1 draw in normal time).

So the group led by Lionel Scaloni It adds another window of activity to its calendar, considering that the October triple qualification deadline is approaching and that November, January and March will be offered on double days in a row. Namely in March 2022, the qualifiers will conclude in South America, so Argentina would have secured their ticket to Qatar 2022 if they had maintained their place in the table (and are currently accompanying Brazil).

The Italians will challenge the Argentines: the date will be June 2022, with New York confirmed as the venue (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

For their part, these are from Roberto Mancini They will finish their participation in Group C of the UEFA Qualifiers on Monday 15 November, when they visit Northern Ireland. The Italians will rest on the double date of October (they will be free twice in a row) and depending on the results in their region, they could be in a very good position to face the result and their potential direct entry into the world cup. Today it leads with 14 points, followed by Switzerland (with 8), he has two games to play and will visit Earth blue In the penultimate date. It must be remembered that the second goes to Repechage with another European country.

CONMEBOL connection:

CONMEBOL announced this official announcement

The winners of the CONMEBOL Copa América will face the winners of the Eurocopa

CONMEBOL and UEFA today announced the expansion of their existing collaboration, as well as organizing a match between the 2021 CONMEBOL Copa América winner, Argentina, and the Euro 2020 winner, Italy, during the international window in June. place to be confirmed.

The organization of this match is part of the expansion of cooperation between CONMEBOL and UEFA, which includes in particular the categories of women’s football, futsal and youth, referee exchange, as well as technical training programmes.

The agreement reached by the two organizations currently covers three versions of this match between the respective continental winners, and also includes the opening of a joint office in London, which will be responsible for coordinating projects of mutual interest.

With this agreement, CONMEBOL and UEFA express their commitment to developing football beyond their geographical regions, as a bridge that unites people, countries, continents and cultures.

The CONMEBOL Council and the UEFA Executive Committee also expressed their firm intention to continue to cooperate on other matters of common interest in the future.

