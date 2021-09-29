Tadej Pogacar tops UCI rankings; Richard Karabaz is still in the top 10 | Other sports | Sports

“Locomotive” fell two places in the world rankings. Myriam Nunez is the best among the ladies. The best computer is the third in America.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pujakar (UAE – Team Emirates) resumed driving classification a trip around the world From the International Cycling Union and was located before the Belgian Wout van Aert and his native Primoz Roglic on the platform.

French Julian Alphilippi (Deceuninck-Quick Step), the world road cycling champion in Flanders last Sunday, He is fourth in the rankingWhile the Ecuadorean Richard Karabaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist, He fell two places and the ninth.

Pogacar is back at the top of the world with 4,628 points Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) moved to second place in the standings with 4,357 units. Primose Roglic (Jumbo) Con 3.249 It also held the third place in the ranking published this Tuesday.

The Top 10 The list was completed by the Colombian runner Egan Bernal (Ineos), who is in fifth place with 2576 points, followed by the Dutch Matthew van der Pol (Alpecin-Fenix), Portuguese Joao Almeida Italian (Deconinic) Sony Colberelli (Bahrain Victorious), carabaz and Slovenian Matej Mohorek (Bahrain) among the top ten.

from Ecuadoreans It appears in the payroll Alexandre Cepeda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) en Rank 230, the only one of the citizens who moved up the chests, two in the last rating.

Aharon The tricolor runners are Christian Petta (292), Sebastian Novoa (345) and Byron Guama (368), sprinter of the Ecuadorean continental team Best PC. Jonathan Narvaez (Ineos) is ranked 491.

These attitudes and behavior of citizens remain Ecuador is in position 15 of classification by countries, Which is still led by Belgium with 13,637.67 points, followed by France and Slovenia. Ecuador adds 3149 units.

America tour arrangement

Based on the American classification of classification FIA, because of its location in classification Globalism Bernal and Carapaz at the top From individual classification, as well Colombia and Ecuador by countries.

Canadian Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation) is third on the list, while by country United State Complete the platform.

through the differenceEcuadorean best pc Maintains 3rd place in America with 607 points, While in the first steps they changed positions: cycling rally (US) climbed to first place and Panama is the culture and values Get down to the second seat. Worldwide, Ineos, Dekunin and Jumbo fill the stage.

in ladies, best Ecuadorean falls Myriam Nunez is ranked 136 From the world rankings led by Dutchman Animek van Vleuten (Team Movistar).

The other three colors included are Leslie Ojeda (243) and Diana Aguilar (483), among the eight Ecuadorean riders ranked by the UCI. (Dr)