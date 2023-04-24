On Thursday and Friday, six musicians from Brass for Africa will perform at BOS Season – Spain

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This coming Thursday and Friday, a group of six musicians from Brass for Africa will perform at the BOS-Bilbao Symphony Orchestra’s season. In addition, on Wednesday afternoon they will hold a workshop organized by BOS and Musikene, in which the various associations of Bizkaia will participate.

As reported by BOS, the 14th program of its symphonic season will feature a group of solo musicians from Brass Activities for Africa, an award-winning charity providing music education and life skills to more than 1,500 young people in the country. Uganda, Rwanda and Liberia.

There will be six wind musicians from this organization who will participate as soloists performing with BOS the work Kisoboka (Anything Is Possible), Concerto Grosso for African Brass Band and Orchestra.

In addition, this Wednesday, starting at 6:00 pm, there will be an educational workshop featuring Brass for Africa members, including an accompanying Director of Education, BOS musicians and Musikene students, in which the BaoBat, Itaka – Associations will participate. Aesculapius, Molisul, Nurai, Novici, ISM and Zahar.

The Brass for Africa musicians will be in Bilbao from Tuesday and the first rehearsal with the orchestra will be from 1:00pm. They will also practice on Wednesday mornings and there will be rehearsal on Thursday mornings as well.

