One Way Guastatoya vs. Communications, semi-finals of the 2021 CONCACAF Championship

The excitement of the semi-finals is coming! Don’t miss a minute of First leg Guastatoya vs. CommunicationsAnd to be played for league CONCACAF 2021. Here we tell you how and where you can follow broadcast live the meeting.

Live: Guastatoya vs. Communications by Concacaf League 2021

The action of the game can be enjoyed from 9:30 am.NS. Its main area will be in the field of Doroteo Guamuch Flores National StadiumIt is located in District 5 of Guatemala City.

Here we leave you all the options with which you can follow the game in the territory of Guatemala:

TV channels

  • ESPN 2
  • national channels

Internet

Description of the image for the blind: Telecom players and Guastatoya sparring for a ball. (Credits: FC Communications)

How to watch the match in the United States

If you are a Guatemalan national residing there condition United, then we leave you the options through which you can watch the game:

  • TV: Telemundo Deportes
  • Internet: FOX Sports . app

Guastatoya y Comunicaciones will participate in the first international semi-final in history, between two Guatemalan teams. Both come from the elimination of the two teams with the oldest traditions in football from Costa Rica, In case sapressa and the Aguileans Sports League.

The only time that a team’chest yellow“and the”creams“They faced each other at the international level and it was in edition 2019 from CONCACAF. On that occasion they saw the faces in the process prices The final, where the albo team won 2-1 on the overall scoreboard.

