Order your cosmetics successfully thanks to Marie Kondo

Marie’s apartment It has been cataloged as the Queen of the System and has the power to make it happen anywhere, from reaching to organisation Using simple and practical techniques that are also smart and efficient. Always running as standard attract joy And getting order, even bathroom remodeling and correct Cosmetics order Beauty products are a daily necessity that an organizing expert teaches you how to do.

Thanks to the success of this writer of Japanese origin and her great teachings, it is possible to create different strategies that lead you directly to demand and where she has developed high impact programs such as “spark of joy“This is truly a worldwide smash, so activate your learning mode and let yourself drift away from you Effective Tips From the creator of the famous method Konmari in order to achieve it organize everybody for you makeup.

Learn how to order cosmetics like Marie Kondo

The author recommends starting from an approach where you really can Imagine what you needTo get rid of everything else. In addition to keeping a proper follow up of some of the below given guidelines which will allow you to Cosmetics are orderedContribute to creating an atmosphere of organization and a generator of well-being and happiness within the home.

1. Keep an order by families

collective cosmetics By Categories Or for families, it is very important that all the beauty products are finished in order, remember to put shampoo with shampoo, creams with creams and so on. Technology that also allows you Imagine From immediately One look at what you have and generate it at the same time Saving Money By avoiding duplicate purchases and time by knowing the exact location of each one of them.

2. Complete identification of products that generate happiness

Before buying or ordering cosmetics, you should ask yourself: is this product really useful for me? Because of generation of happiness It remains as a recurring reason within the advice given by Marie Kondo until you achieve keep a Article – Commodity. For this reason, it is more important to know what to keep than to throw away.

One of the lessons in the book “The Magic of Demand” clearly indicates and explains that most of their customers have it modify their behavior By making a drastic change upon checking out and discovering that more than half of their cosmetics didn’t work for them at all, create conditions Perfect to get started Dispensing A lot of them.

3. The importance of doing it vertically

It is important to realize from the outset that a Producer truly salary It can be identified with maximum accuracy and speed, Marie Kondo’s advice is to apply whenever possible portrait mode Avoid leaving it stored in the cupboard. Remember that visual power has a huge impact on well-being and everyday performance, so there is nothing better than exposing it and thus creating an environment where beauty reigns and reigns.

Accumulation is the beginning of disaster

With cosmetics, the same situation is maintained as with any other type of product if desired Keep order them and that the organization has silent the enemy Which writer Marie Kondo gave her name and surname:The AccumulationA problem that generates chaos, dirt and therefore negative energies, as well as a waste of time and money. Solution? Follow the tips mentioned here and those of the KonMari method and sort efficiently for you makeup Don’t waste a drop to win beauty and happiness.