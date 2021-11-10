Other big teams are at risk of qualifying | Sports

The European rankings for the upcoming World Cup are up to the last couple of days with only Germany, Denmark and some big teams in trouble, not just Spain. Next Tuesday there will be eight more qualifiers and the 12 teams to play in the replay, 10 runners-up in the group and two combined teams of the Nations League. These 10 teams will be divided into six semi-finals and then three finals, and it is always one match, from which the last trio of European qualifiers are eliminated.

Problems go through neighborhoods. World runner-up, Croatia, may fall into the playoffs. The direct ticket will play against Russia next Sunday in Split. Before both teams resolve Wednesday’s proceedings against Cyprus and Malta. If there are no surprises in the Croatian territory, the team led by Valery Karpin deserves to equalize for the direct pass.

European champions Italy are relive the nightmare they experienced four years ago when they fell to Sweden to miss the World Cup for the first time in 60 years. On Thursday, they played a final against Switzerland (14 points tied) in Rome, where they crushed the Helvetians in the last European Championship. It would be a date notoriously absent. Immobile, Chiellini, Zaniolo and Pellegrini cannot be included in the Mancini list. Barilla doubt. But the Swiss will not be able to get Embolo, Elvedi, Zuber, Xhaka and Svirovic. Whoever wins will almost certainly be in the World Cup finals, but a tie could put everything off until Monday and look at golaverage, in which Italy now leads two goals.

Portugal is also in danger, but the pass is in his hand. If they score in their departure to Dublin against the already-eliminated Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo’s group will deserve a second draw in the decisive match against Serbia in Lisbon. Bernardo Silva will not be in the first match and that is a doubt for last Against the Balkans for muscular problems.

The simplest are the accounts of France. If they beat Kazakhstan in Saint-Denis, they will be in the 2022 World Cup. They will have to do so without hurting Pogba. In the wake of the match Gaul, Ukraine, Finland and Bosnia, which meet on Friday in a decisive duel in Zenica, they will play a place in the play-off. Ukrainians are the only ones who are not self-reliant.

Belgium is in a similar situation to that of the Gauls: if they beat Estonia this Saturday in Brussels, they will have the pass in a group where Wales can take advantage of that result to beat Belarus and need only one point against the team. Roberto Martinez is preparing to ensure his presence in the play-off. The Czech Republic will be left behind.

In his group, England, too, is about to finish the job. To bring it down, Poland have to win their two matches (visiting Andorra and hosting Hungary), but hopefully England fall at Wembley against Albania and score no wins in the final round against San Marino. Albanians have tough choices to enter the playoffs.

The situation was also clarified for the Netherlands, which faces a final double duel with an initial visit to Montenegro and then receives Norway, which cannot get rid of the injured Haaland. If the team led by Van Gaal gets four points, it will be the group champion. Norway can get it all or be left with nothing, as Turkey is in the process of progressing, just two points away with accessible duels against Gibraltar and Montenegro to at least sneak into the play-offs, a state in which Scotland, second in the group previously, is waiting. Denmark has been replaced. The Scots will finish second with their victory in Moldova on Friday.

In the group that has already eliminated Germany, the play-off is in the hands of Romania, which needs two wins over Iceland and eliminated Liechtenstein to leave North Macedonia and Armenia behind, which requires a Romanian to falter with Joaquin Caparros. Victory over Germany in Yerevan.

Without hurry to the unbeaten Brazil and Argentina

Banknotes from the American continent do not pose a danger to the two big businesses. Brazil leads with 10 wins and a draw in 11 rounds and hopes to close the pass in this window, after which there are four rounds left to play. Argentina also has a comfortable standings, although they face two tough tests, against Uruguay and Brazil. The first four qualify directly and the fifth plays a playoff.

To the north, Canada’s secession has altered the ecosystem in CONCACAF, which distributes three live tickets and playoff matches at the new eight end. The progress of Mexico, the United States and Canada in third place can be confirmed if they overtake Costa Rica.

In the rest of the regions, the very difficult African rankings will leave Ivory Coast or Cameroon in the ditch now, which intersect before the finals, and neither of them will reach. In Asia, Japan is in trouble.

