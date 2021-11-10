Reaches the highest level for tennis with the AKRON WTA Finals

La Perla Tapatia will be the women’s world tennis center and Caliente He joins the show as the proud official sponsor of the AKRON WTA Guadalajara 2021 Finals, which will start the party with an interesting dish at 2:00 pm, with a singles duel between the Czech Barbora Krejkova and the Estonian Annette Kontaveit.

But the sentiment will continue once the match is over, as Japan’s Choko Aoyama and Ina Shibahara arrive as one of the tournament’s strongest pairs and begin their path to the title, facing the duo of Croatian Darija Jork and Slovenian Andrea. Clip.

The 2021 WTA Finals will be held in Zapopan between November 10 and 17, thus marking the first time that this prestigious tournament has been played on Mexican soil.

Last year it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now Perla Tapatia has been constructed as headquarters due to the health emergency experienced by the residents of Shenzhen, China.

Now, the season’s top eight tennis players, singles and doubles, will seek to conclude the year with a crown for this tournament, which will take place from the facilities of the Zapopan Pan-American Complex.

There will be daily matches at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and the format of the competition will be the traditional round-robin with two groups of four competitors in singles and doubles, The top two from each sector will advance to the semi-finals.

In this way, Guadalajara enters the select group of 10 major cities that have historically hosted this tournament since its founding in 1972, joining cities such as Boca Raton, Los Angeles, New York, Auckland, Munich, Madrid, Doha, Istanbul and Singapore.

The 23 tennis players will fill the courts of the Pan American Tennis Complex with lessons from November 10-17. Agence France-Presse / M. Stockmann



singles

single sector

Chichen Itza group

1 – Arina Sabalenka (Belarus)

4 – Maria Skari (Greece)

5 – Iga Swiatek (Bologna)

7 – Paula Padusa (Spain)

Teotihuacan group

2 – Barbora Krejkova (Czech Republic)

3 – Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

6 – Garbine Muguruza (Spain)

8 – Annette Kontaveit (Estonia)

Double

Couples Sector

Tajin group

1 – Barbora Krejicova (Czech Republic) and Katerina Sinyakova (Czech Republic)

3 – Su Wei Hsieh (Chinese Taipei) and Elise Mertens (Belgium)

6 – Alexa Guarache (Chile) and Desira Krausek (US)

8 – Sharon Fishman (Canada) and Juliana Olmos (Mexico)

Tenochtitlán . group

2 – Shoko Aoyama (Japan) and Ina Shibahara (Japan)

4 – Nicole Melchar-Martinez (US) and Demi Schurz (Netherlands)

5 – Samantha Stosur (Australia) and Shuai Zhang (China)

7 – Daria Jurac (Croatia) and Andrea Klebak (Slovenia)

