Overwatch 2 free: release date, time, minimum and recommended requirements for PC

Overwatch has stopped working and Blizzard has started migrating its game so we can enjoy Overwatch 2 once and for all.. In fact, we can no longer play the hero shooter…at least in its original version. The shutdown of servers is tied to the launch of Overwatch 2. So, we’re talking about server migrations that will leave the title down for several hours.

When can Overwatch 2 be played?

Subsequently, Overwatch 2 will not be playable until October 4, its official release date. It will be from 9:00 pm Spain time. Taking the calculations, the game will be over for approximately 27 hours. In the meantime, well, we’ll have to wait until we get to enjoy the game again.

When it opens, it arrives with different news, such as its new heroes. And if we want this wait to be shorter, if you have the observatory package, you can already start by pre-downloading the video game. And in case you are interested, be available for all platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Recommended Minimum Requirements for Overwatch 2

Minimum Requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

RAM memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB storage capacity

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768

Recommended requirements