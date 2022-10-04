Overwatch 2 free: release date, time, minimum and recommended requirements for PC

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Overwatch has stopped working and Blizzard has started migrating its game so we can enjoy Overwatch 2 once and for all.. In fact, we can no longer play the hero shooter…at least in its original version. The shutdown of servers is tied to the launch of Overwatch 2. So, we’re talking about server migrations that will leave the title down for several hours.

When can Overwatch 2 be played?

Subsequently, Overwatch 2 will not be playable until October 4, its official release date. It will be from 9:00 pm Spain time. Taking the calculations, the game will be over for approximately 27 hours. In the meantime, well, we’ll have to wait until we get to enjoy the game again.

When it opens, it arrives with different news, such as its new heroes. And if we want this wait to be shorter, if you have the observatory package, you can already start by pre-downloading the video game. And in case you are interested, be available for all platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Recommended Minimum Requirements for Overwatch 2

Minimum Requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650
  • RAM memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 50 GB storage capacity
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series
  • Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768

Recommended requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3 or better
  • RAM memory: 6 GB RAM
  • Storage: 50 GB storage capacity
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950
  • Screen Resolution: 1024 x 768

More Stories

They managed to jailbreak PlayStation 5 using PS4

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

The Martian helicopter ingenuity records a piece of an unknown object stuck in its leg

20 hours ago Leo Adkins

How do you know if you’re muted on Instagram

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will have these features in the third installment of Bonus Tracks Pass

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Will you be able to find the word “chemistry” in the alphabet soup? You only have a few seconds – teach me about science

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android | Why can’t I send or receive text messages on my phone: Find out | OS | technology | trick | solutions | nda | nnni | sports game

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

➤ Visual Challenge Now 2022 | Today, only one accurate person determines the answer: Where is the missing hour? | Facebook | Challenge | puzzle | Mexico | MX | Mexico

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Japan and the United States hold joint exercises after North Korean missile launch

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

James Rodriguez will return to training with Olympiacos: when will his next match be

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Overwatch 2 free: release date, time, minimum and recommended requirements for PC

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

€200,000 allocated to combat the Ebola outbreak in Uganda

4 hours ago Leland Griffith