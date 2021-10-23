Overwatch renames McCree as Cole Cassidy – Nintenderos

38 mins ago Leo Adkins

We present a new and interesting post about one of the most popular video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically about Note and watch.

The text below confirms that Blizzard has already decided on the new McCree name: It’s about Cole Cassidy. This is because this character’s name came from Jesse McCreary, a former Blizzard member left the company earlier this month due to his relationship with Harassment lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.

We leave you with a message:

The first thing a defector loses is his name, and he gave it up long ago.

Fleeing from his past meant running away from himself, and every passing year only widened the gap between what he was and what he became. But in the life of every cowboy, there comes a time when he has to stop and resist.

To improve this new Overwatch game, and to correct it, he had to be honest with his team and with himself. The cowboy was riding until sunset, and Cole Cassidy faced the world at dawn.

what do you think? You can share your opinion below in the comments. Also, if you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game Here.

