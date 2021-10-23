Overwatch renames McCree as Cole Cassidy – Nintenderos
We present a new and interesting post about one of the most popular video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically about Note and watch.
The text below confirms that Blizzard has already decided on the new McCree name: It’s about Cole Cassidy. This is because this character’s name came from Jesse McCreary, a former Blizzard member left the company earlier this month due to his relationship with Harassment lawsuit against Activision Blizzard.
We leave you with a message:
what do you think? You can share your opinion below in the comments. Also, if you are interested, you can also find our full coverage of the game Here.
via.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”