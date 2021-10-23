WhatsApp: Trick to activate “Halloween Mode” in the app | October 31 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Surprise everyone this Halloween with this trick. October 31 is around the corner And thousands want to change the appearance of their conversations. during that date It will be the most used to share fashion photos that its users will use. Although the platform was lifted after a series of events caused by Facebook, you can now Activate cool mode in your conversations. Take note.

What is “Halloween Mode” ? Do you want to make yourself invisible as a ghost? Do you want to decorate your profile picture? Do you want to have the latest scary stickers on WhatsApp? Well, here are a series of details that you should know and give on October 31st.

and you know, It allows you to customize its platform with certain limitations. This will not download third-party software, on the contrary, everything is done from the same application for Android and iPhone, or from the device that you have. You can also rearrange your settings on the web.

How to activate “Halloween Mode” in WhatsApp

Halloween stickers:

As WhatsApp allows its users to add stickers to interact in conversations, it has also made the stickers available to many by October 31st. To do this, click on the stickers logo and then go to the “+” symbol. You can download whatever you want.

Be invisible in your countries:

Another special trick to make this happen this Halloween is to completely hide your written states. Although “Available” is displayed by default on all mobile phones, only You have to enter settings, profile and there edit name. To do that, you have to delete it and paste this transparent Unicode emoji. we leave you .

In the WhatsApp stickers section, you can get a large number of Halloween stickers. (Photo: mag)

Change the background to an orange background:

When entering a WhatsApp conversation, you can modify the background simply by pressing the three dots on the file At the top of your chat and there select the word “Background”. Choose orange or your own custom color on your cell phone and that’s it.

Edit the app icon:

To modify the WhatsApp icon or logo, it is necessary to download the Nova Launcher application on your Android device, which not only allows you to modify the screen of your cell phone, but also the icons. Remember to have a PNG image so the process is much faster. You can also choose the logo you want.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

