Paid WhatsApp Premium will arrive soon, but not as expected

Speculation, rumors, and leaks about it Paid WhatsApp Premium They have just fallen behind. WABetaInfo Discover in whatsapp app That the paid subscription is a reality and is being worked on. tell you What is whatsapp premiumWhy would it be Payment service and the users it will affect. The good news is that, in almost all likelihood, it will not affect you.

Paying by WhatsApp will become a reality very soon

The company already has its shape WhatsApp monetization. service premium paid It was discovered with some other advantages over non-paying users. Everything revolves around it whatsapp business-App for companies to manage a profile in the service.

This app will soon include a paid subscription called whatsapppremium. As a normal user, this will not affect you, because the WhatsApp chat with friends will still be free.

The payment will be for a series of benefits when managing WhatsApp Business accounts. Not even all companies will have to pay, only those that want certain benefits. and he? This is what is known at the moment:

Sync messages and content between 10 devices

The possibility of naming and distinguishing each of 10 devices Simultaneous with different employees

Simultaneous with different employees Customize the short link that leads to a profile whatsapp business company

More benefits may be included in this list of benefits, but so far only these three advantages have been recognized. The feature is not yet published, but it is already in Application code. It is only a matter of time before it becomes official.

what Facebook wants to monetize WhatsApp It is nothing new and this way you can do it without affecting the average user. Companies that want better control over files WhatsApp profilebut not users.