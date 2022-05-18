It seems that this year yes! We’ll see the flat-topped Apple Watch Series 8 we’ve been expecting since last year, according to the latest leaks

15 hours ago Leo Adkins

Remember when rumors went that a file Apple Watch Series 7 Was he going to get a new design that didn’t finally arrive? Well, now new sources insist on it Redesign that is still pendingand you can do that using Apple Watch Series 8.

Eighth lucky?

this time Leaking It comes from ShrimpApplePro, which notes that the redesign includes Completely flat front panel Which eliminates the curved edges found in current and previous generations of Apple Watch. The sides will also be flattened, so the clock will look somewhat square. The buttons and the digital crown will not change.

The source also claims that the mass production of this watch can start soonas it will be manufactured in Vietnam as there are no problems that exist in China now due to COVID-19. We may see the next Apple Watch Series 8, or we may encounter this potential model More thoughts on extreme sports. This is what John Prosser thinks, for example, who also contributes himself Makes In one of his videos.

We must see the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 8 in Septembertogether to iPhone 14. Among other rumors, there are also reasons to expect new sensors, a faster chip, and new designs for its straps. A few months ago we saw that Mark Gorman I was so excited With what we will see, so there is reason to be optimistic.

More Stories

This Xiaomi costs only 90 euros and is a great buy

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Paid WhatsApp Premium will arrive soon, but not as expected

23 hours ago Leo Adkins

You can now make calls with Alexa, Amazon’s voice service

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Talk to phone numbers from your Echo speakers with a voice command, and here’s how it works

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Two new games arrive by surprise on Xbox Game Pass at launch

2 days ago Leo Adkins

iPhone without cameras? It seems to exist

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Janet Yellen calls for easing of US trade sanctions on China

7 hours ago Mia Thompson

Johnny Depp is unknown! This is his first new movie in Colombia

7 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Juan Sebastián Muñoz: PGA Golf Tournament Preview – Other Sports – Sports

7 hours ago Sharon Hanson

This Xiaomi costs only 90 euros and is a great buy

7 hours ago Leo Adkins

Mexico’s shadow on top of the Americas remains after meeting with the United States

7 hours ago Cedric Manwaring