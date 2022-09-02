Panama was left on the pitch at the U-15 World Cup

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Panama She fought, she fought, but in the end she was left on the field United State According to the list of 6-5, yesterday in The World Under-15 Baseball Championship in Hermosillo, Mexico.

This was the Panamanian team’s third loss in Globalism And there is practically no chance of getting a medal when playing Super tour.

The team that leads Odyssey de Leon He did not take advantage of the bad moment for the US bowlers who lost 9 bases per ball during the match.

opener angel soriano He didn’t have a good director and was replaced in the same first episode by Chiricano Christian Navarro Cabrera The one who stayed on the hill until the sixth inning and had to go out, took his place Cristian Navarro Rodriguez from the capital who took the loss to Panama.

The Panamanian team went up in the same first episode with Luis Rivera and Iverson Allenbut the Americans tied the scoreboard with two lines in that episode.

The Americans scored 2 more games in the third game to put the match ahead 4-2.

Panama’s reaction in the sixth chapter of Panama, stepped on the cash register with Louis Plesset, Luis Rivera and Alan McClain lead 5-4.

But in the last entryCoy James Hit the running home Christian Navarro Cabrera To tie the match 5-5 for the United States, then in the overtime episode, the North Americans scored an extra run to win the match.

See also: Rod Carew Stadium, work progress by 60% in its first stage

The Panamanian team left with 3 defeats, they still have hanging in super round Today’s match against Puerto Rico and then against Chinese Taipei.

