Paulo Guerrero was rejected in the MLS by the Houston Dynamo due to this complication | Peru team | Qualifiers | Sports

discard. The future of the Peruvian national team striker Paulo Guerrero It looks like it’s heading to Mlwhere his teammates from white and red are currently playing a role Pedro GalezAlexander Kalins or Jordi Rina; But the Predator was eventually eliminated by the Houston Dynamo.

The interest of North American cadre was so present that Paulo Guerrero He was able to have informal conversations with some of the cadre managers MlHowever, when he was waiting for the moment to analyze an official offer, he never came.

businessman John Walkerthe club president preferred that Sports Director Bad Unstadtravels to Spain To offer a three-year contract to the Mexican Hector Herrera, 31 years. That was the factor he could have played against.”predatorWell, at the age of 38, the club decided not to invest in Peru.

Colombian journalist in the United States explains the panorama of Paulo Guerrero (twitter)

I finally discovered some guys who have been linked to the Houston Dynamo in one way or another. A reliable source told me that “there have been no talks to acquire Paolo Guerrero and it is clear that there have been no offers on the table.”‘, the Colombian journalist pointed out Nico Morenospecializes in issues related to Ml.

Paolo Guerrero from USA to Brazil

After knowing the rejection of the box Texas For his services, the historical scorer of Peru national team It will remain this weekend to attend the invitation of the other clubs to start the season in the American Championship.

how do you know Paulo Guerrero I must Denver, Colo.in heart United State To pass a final review of his knee before it is considered Ricardo Gareca In the last two dates of history Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Paulo Guerrero continues his recovery in the United States.

The ‘predatorHe was in North America for 15 days, during which time he asked his managers Lima Alliance, to meet some possibilities abroad with your representative. In the next few hours, the player will travel to Brazil to meet some interest in a team from Brazilian.

If no possibility is identified, the attacker will sign his pledge with him Lima Alliance before Tuesday 8 Marchthe closing date of the passage book in FPF.

Since when did Paulo Guerrero play?

Paulo Guerrero is currently without a teamAfter leaving Inter de Porto Alegre, where he also did not play due to a knee injury.

The Predator had his last meeting with the Peruvian national team in their victory over Chile in October 2021. Fans are hoping Paulo Guerrero can recover and play against Uruguay on March 24.

