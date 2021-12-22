Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found in China

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

image source, France Press agency

caption,

The researchers said the egg may have been preserved by a sudden landslide that buried it.

Scientists have discovered a perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo that was preparing to be born, just as animals like chickens do.

It was discovered in the city of Ganzhou in southern China, and researchers estimate that it is at least 66 million years old.

It is believed to have been a toothless theropod or Oviraptosaurus. Experts named him Baby Yingliang.

Fion Waisum Ma, one of the scientists associated with the discovery, said it is “Best Dinosaur Embryo Ever Found”.

More Stories

Filter all free games from the Epic Game Store for this Christmas

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Gmail | This happens if you press the combination Ctrl + Shift + B on a PC | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Tutorial | Applications | computer | computer | Keyboard Shortcuts | keyboard combinations | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to make your name invisible | text | message | Unicode | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Every day, a free game from Epic Games (Updated)

1 day ago Leo Adkins

A new study can confirm the prediction made by Stephen Hawking about the role of black holes in the origin of the universe

2 days ago Leo Adkins

11 new items added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with its latest update: when and how to get them – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Governor inaugurates complex of interest in health and well-being in Apetatitlán

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The NHL to withdraw its players from the Olympics

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found in China

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Mexico rules out imposing “restrictions” on travel due to Omicron infection

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

USA: Inmates under house arrest can continue like this | United State

1 hour ago Leland Griffith