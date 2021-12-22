WhatsApp | Cell phones that will be left without the application | 2022 | List | Not supported | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

56 mins ago Leo Adkins

Are you still using ? If you are one of the people who love to chat through the app that belongs to Meta, then you must know that the messaging app is changing and adding with it a series of functions.

During 2021, there are not many smartphones anymore Because the latest updates cannot be installed because the resources it uses do not work with your mobile phone. That’s why today we are going to tell you which cell phones will be without the app as of January.

Cell phones that will launch from WhatsApp in 2022

  • Mobile phones are Android OS 4.1 and above compatible with WhatsApp.
  • iPhones with iOS 10 and above are compatible with WhatsApp.
Always remember to check the operating system of your cell phone in order to continue enjoying WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)
  • Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, are compatible with WhatsApp.

This information is taken from the website of . Remember that this may change as 2022 progresses, so be aware if your device has one of the operating systems listed above.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

More Stories

Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Found in China

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Filter all free games from the Epic Game Store for this Christmas

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Gmail | This happens if you press the combination Ctrl + Shift + B on a PC | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Tutorial | Applications | computer | computer | Keyboard Shortcuts | keyboard combinations | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to make your name invisible | text | message | Unicode | Smartphone | Trick 2021 | 2022 | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Every day, a free game from Epic Games (Updated)

2 days ago Leo Adkins

A new study can confirm the prediction made by Stephen Hawking about the role of black holes in the origin of the universe

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The National Institute of Statistics has submitted a review of nearly 6.1 million paper records to cancel the assignment

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

Fourth Electoral Quarter – El Sol de México

55 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Cell phones that will be left without the application | 2022 | List | Not supported | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

56 mins ago Leo Adkins

‘My time has not come yet’: Madagascar minister crashes helicopter into sea and reaches shore after swimming for 12 hours

57 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The US Department of Transportation will allocate 1.68 billion euros for climate emergencies

58 mins ago Leland Griffith