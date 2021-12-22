WhatsApp | Cell phones that will be left without the application | 2022 | List | Not supported | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Are you still using The WhatsApp ? If you are one of the people who love to chat through the app that belongs to Meta, then you must know that the messaging app is changing and adding with it a series of functions.

During 2021, there are not many smartphones anymore The WhatsApp Because the latest updates cannot be installed because the resources it uses do not work with your mobile phone. That’s why today we are going to tell you which cell phones will be without the app as of January.

Cell phones that will launch from WhatsApp in 2022

Mobile phones are Android OS 4.1 and above compatible with WhatsApp.

iPhones with iOS 10 and above are compatible with WhatsApp.

Always remember to check the operating system of your cell phone in order to continue enjoying WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2, are compatible with WhatsApp.

This information is taken from the website of The WhatsApp . Remember that this may change as 2022 progresses, so be aware if your device has one of the operating systems listed above.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.