Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 21

45 mins ago Leo Adkins

Here comes the confirmation of a new game for the Nintendo Switch. This was announced just a few minutes ago by its developers at Nintendo Direct Mini partner offer which is celebrated.

According to what has been shared, these games will be arriving on the mixed console very soon, namely on October 21st. We leave you with the shared content:

Persona 5 Royal / Persona 4 Golden / Persona 3 Portable: Three iconic games from the Persona series are coming to Nintendo Switch! Players will wear the Phantom Thieves skin to rescue characters who have been consumed by their desires in the acclaimed and complex story of Persona 5 Royal, which includes all previously released downloadable content. Also, an urban legend says that if someone were to stare at the screen of their Nintendo Switch console during a rainy night, their soulmate would appear in Persona 4 Golden. On the other hand, abnormal calm will take over the city and turn its inhabitants into frightening coffins, while monsters from another world called Shadows invade everything in Persona 3 Portable, which also features alternate ways of heroes. All 3 games include English and Japanese sounds and HD graphics and are sold separately. Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch on October 21, with more details about Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 handheld coming soon.

What do you think of this ad?

