WhatsApp | Find out if your account was opened on an unknown PC or laptop | trick | WhatsApp Web | desktop | tablets | nda | nnni | sports game

As mentioned, The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging platform with three versions, mobile application, WhatsApp Web (browsers) and desktop (desktop), and there are plans to develop a native application for tablets before the emergence of the “multi-devices” mode; However, since there are several versions, it is possible that someone could have accessed your account without your knowledge. Do you want to know if it is open on a computer, laptop or tablet that you do not know? Then we explain the details.

The WhatsApp Capable of logging every login on a device other than your main cell phone, so when you scan a QR code in a browser, tablet, or PC (desktop) native app, you’ll instantly know the day, time, and system operating system or browser it was on Accessing your account without your permission.

The trick to find out if your account has been opened on foreign devices

First, check it out The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates in the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, tap on “Linked Devices”.

In the Device Status section, all open sessions of your account will appear, including certain details such as the operating system of your PC, laptop, tablet or cell phone and the time of the last connection.

Here you should click on the system or browser that you do not know, for example: Windows, macOS, Linux, etc., or Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera and others.

Finally, click on Sign Out.

Learn all the ways to block someone on WhatsAPP

When you already have an open conversation with this contact

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You do not have pending updates from the Android Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Now, open the app and enter the conversation with the contact you want to block.

The next step is to tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the options that say “More” > “Block”.

Finally, the application will ask you if you really want to block this user, click “Block”.

When there is no open conversation and that person makes calls or video calls to you

In the main interface of The WhatsApp Click on the Calls tab.

Then tap on the contact's name or number (if not registered).

Here you will click on the three points above.

Finally, tap on “Lock” > “Lock” option.

From WhatsApp settings

Open the updated app and tap on the three dots.

Go to “Settings” > “Account” > “Privacy”.

Scroll down and go to the “Blocked Contacts” section.

You will get the number of banned users. In this part you must click on the “Add” icon (top right) it is like an unknown person next to the addition icon (+).

Then simply select the contact you want to block. It is necessary to note that you can only block people that you have registered.

