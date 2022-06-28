WhatsApp secret camera: what is it and how is it activated?

Next time you want Send a picture to one of your contacts The WhatsApp Or upload it to your states, try this trick that will allow you to do it faster and more efficiently on Android, thanks WhatsApp “Secret Camera”.

What is the secret WhatsApp camera?

The “secret room” is a The direct shortcut provided on Android devices, known as widgetsto access the camera function used by the Meta instant messaging app, without having to open the app.

How is the secret camera activated for WhatsApp?

Step by Step

Unlock your smartphone and go to your home screen About free space on the screen fixed it until the option appears “widgets” short Even select the corresponding “shortcuts” for WhatsApp Choose ‘Camera’ option Ready! secret camera for whatsapp It will appear on the empty space of your screen

To ensure you have access to the “secret room” in widgets From the phone, it is necessary to update the application, for this it is enough to enter a file Google Play Store.

How to use it?

You have “secret room” The WhatsApp It will allow you to perform a series of immediate actions, and this you can do to get the most out of them:

Select the access created photo shoot Choose a contact to send the newly captured file to Or upload it to your cases in “My Case” option

everybody The photos you take with this shortcut will be saved automatically on your device.