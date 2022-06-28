WhatsApp secret camera: what is it and how is it activated?

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

Next time you want Send a picture to one of your contacts The WhatsApp Or upload it to your states, try this trick that will allow you to do it faster and more efficiently on Android, thanks WhatsApp “Secret Camera”.

What is the secret WhatsApp camera?

The “secret room” is a The direct shortcut provided on Android devices, known as widgetsto access the camera function used by the Meta instant messaging app, without having to open the app.

How is the secret camera activated for WhatsApp?

Step by Step

  1. Unlock your smartphone and go to your home screen
  2. About free space on the screen fixed it until the option appears “widgets”
  3. short Even select the corresponding “shortcuts” for WhatsApp
  4. Choose ‘Camera’ option
  5. Ready! secret camera for whatsapp It will appear on the empty space of your screen

To ensure you have access to the “secret room” in widgets From the phone, it is necessary to update the application, for this it is enough to enter a file Google Play Store.

How to use it?

You have “secret room” The WhatsApp It will allow you to perform a series of immediate actions, and this you can do to get the most out of them:

  1. Select the access created
  2. photo shoot
  3. Choose a contact to send the newly captured file to
  4. Or upload it to your cases in “My Case” option

everybody The photos you take with this shortcut will be saved automatically on your device.

More Stories

Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has been officially announced

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Keyboard shortcuts in macOS make many everyday tasks easier.

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

5 alternatives to Diablo Immortal where you don’t have to spend money to improve it

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Hideo Kojima suspended one of his projects because of The Boys

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to open the camera and the mobile is locked and take pictures in seconds

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Time passes, but this mobile is still the best I can recommend

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation approves transparency reforms

39 mins ago Mia Thompson

The US ambassador highlighted Mexico’s interest in the NFL

40 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp secret camera: what is it and how is it activated?

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

The airline discriminates against the flight attendant because of her weight; Get a job at Flybondi

48 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Ugandan president imposes lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

56 mins ago Leland Griffith