Tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has been officially announced

Today, we bring you long-awaited news. Finally, Nintendo just announced the release of New Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase Where you will share new information about third party games. This presentation will have It lasts about 25 minutes And it will reveal many surprises that are being prepared for the Nintendo Switch in the coming months.

The offer will be presented at 15:00 (Spanish peninsula time) It can be enjoyed through the official Nintendo channels as usual. So, this is the second Nintendo Direct we received this month, after Dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 last week. On the other hand, it has been confirmed It will be pre-recorded Instead of a live broadcast.

we leave you with Shared information By Nintendo Spain:

follow profile #NintendoDirectMini: Partner show on our YouTube channel 06-28 at 15:00 (UTC +2), with 25 minutes of information about third-party games on the way to #NintendoSwitch. Subscribe and turn on notifications 🔔: https://t.co/G7cbnFHxdm pic.twitter.com/SxLUKBT6Zx – Nintendo Spain (NintendoES) 27 June 2022

what do you think? Will you see the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase? Feel free to leave it in the comments!

