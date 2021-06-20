Peru vs. Colombia live for the 2021 Copa America: Latest news, lineups and minute by minute | America TV LIVE | Snail Live | live football | Today’s matches | lbposting | NCZD DTBN | Total Sports
Reinaldo Rueda knows it’s time to hone his goal. Whether he’ll start with the same duo against Venotinto and Atalanta striker Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata, or if he’ll move the pieces, is not yet clear.
Ricardo Gareca’s phrase in the run-up to the match against Colombia was: “We are in a position to get up.” The Peruvian team made its debut with a 4-0 victory against the Brazilian national team, a painful defeat for Blanqueroga but has already managed to get out of similar situations, such as what happened in the 2019 Copa America when they lost 5-0 to Brazil in the group stage.
Colombia: David Ospina. Daniel Muñoz, Yeri Mina, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo; Juan Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Gustavo Cuellar, Edwin Cardona; Duvan Zapata, Louis Morell.
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Marcos Lopez; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotin, Andre Carrillo, Sergio Peña, Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.
Peru | América TVGO, América Televisión, DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Play Sports
Colombia | DIRECTV Play Deportes, Win Sports Online, Win Sports +, DIRECTV Sports Colombia
Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes, TyC Sports Play
Chile | TNT Sports Stadium, TNT Sports Go, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Sports
Ecuador | DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Play Sports
Mexico | Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Fantasy Mexico
USA FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, FOX Sports, UniMore, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 pm
Argentina: 9:00 pm
Brazil: 21:00
Chile: 8:00 pm
United States: 8:00 p.m.
US (Pacific): 5:00 p.m
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 02:00 AM on June 21
Peru – America TV
Colombia – Caracol TV
Argentina – TyC Sports Play
Chile – TNT Sports GO y TNT Sports 2
Ecuador – Football Channel
Mexico – Sky HD, blue to go video everywhere
Spain – Movistar +
Good evening, El Comercio friends. We start with coverage of the Peruvian national team match against Colombia in the Copa America 2021.
And confirmed the eleventh of the Colombia national team to face Peru.