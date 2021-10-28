Pick Mexico 1-2 Ecuador | international friendly | Charlotte, USA | football | Sports

The match will be a preparatory duel for the two countries for a new round of qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Mexico and Ecuador will play This Wednesday October 27th International friendly match at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina (USA), From 20:00.

The behavior of the team surprised him because he did not come out to speculate, but was on the alert. Commentators from hour, a US-Mexico television channel, recognizes that most of these Ecuadorian elements are not starters in the Qatar qualifiers for CONMEBOL, and praised the work they did for their tactical arrangement and understanding between the lines to generate fast attacks.

line up

Mexico: Jonathan Orozco, Jesus Angulo, Harriet Ortega, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Jose Ramirez; Fernando Beltran, Ricardo Angolo, Eric Lira, Roberto Alvarado; Uriel Antona, Santiago Jimenez. DT: Gerardo “Tata” Martinez.

Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez, Marlon Mejia, Andres Lopez, Luis Segovia, Christian Cruz; Janer Coruso, Joao Ortiz, Johnny Quiñones, Michael Carslin, Nelson Angulo; Michael Estrada. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

Rule: Ted Uncle (EE. UU.).

Stadium: American bank.