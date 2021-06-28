Play Store: Delete 8 Malware Infected Apps, If You Have Any Delete It Immediately | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

A somewhat unusual event occurred on Google Play Store, the platform on which we can download mobile applications for Android; Well, Mountain View recently discovered a bunch of apps infected with a “malware” virus. Unfortunately, many users have already downloaded and installed these applications on their mobile phones. Find out all the details in the next note.

Before you are notified of infected apps, you should know what malware is. Malware is a computer virus and the term comes from a combination of two words: “malware” and “software” (Ware).

These are able to enter any device when downloading infected programs or applications. When they take over our devices, be it a computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet, this virus attacks, infects, and spies on them, impairing their normal working. The first thing we will see is our devices slow down and after that we will lose control of it.

In simple words, the goal of malware is to gain control of your computer through another remote device, and it is generally used by cybercriminals to steal personal data such as bank accounts, card numbers, passwords and even money.

According to the information from the “Computer Hoy” web portal, google apps The Store acted immediately when it detected these violations and removed the following apps from its download list:

help message

Fast Magic SMS

FreeCamScanner

super message

Object Scanner

go messages

travel wallpapers

Super SMS

Recommendations

Although infected “malware” applications are removed forever from Play StoreThere are still users who have not uninstalled the above-mentioned applications from their smartphone, either because they do not know it or because they do not think that it comes with some kind of computer virus; So, “Hoy computer” It recommends that you uninstall these applications immediately, so that cybercriminals cannot access our personal information.

true that Play Store Android is a fairly reliable site, however, every time you install an app through this platform, you should first look at the rating (stars) or feedback from users who already have experience with the app.

It is also suggested that you install some kind of antivirus to detect any malware. AVAST Mobile Security, Eset nod32 and Kaspersky are one of the best antivirus programs out there. Finally, it is advised not to install cracked apps on other sites except files google apps.