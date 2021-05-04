PlayStation has revealed the Horizon Forbidden West launch sale!

46 mins ago Leo Adkins
to Sebastian Keyrouz
0 comment
5/3/2021 3:35 PM


It is currently expected that Horizon is forbidden westAcclaimed sequel Horizon Zero Dawn 2017, it will be available sometime this year. At the moment, there is no further information regarding the date this title was issued. However, Our new PlayStation promo gives us a preview that’s a little more specific.

Today, PlayStation shared a video titled HDR, where they showed us a few games that use this function on the PS5. At the end of this trailer, a message appears and reveals it Horizon is forbidden west It will be available in the second half of 2021. This is unknown information and appears to have been provided early. However, given that we are already in May, that was to be expected.

Likewise, the trailer reveals this Qena: Spirits Bridge It will be available in the first half of this year, which is very strange and seems to be a mistake since PlayStation Official Site I mention that This title will arrive on PS4, PS5, and PC on August 24, 2021.

At the moment, there is no release from PlayStation on these two dates. Although the information regarding Qena: Spirits Bridge Seems to be a mistake, It is very likely that Horizon is forbidden west It hit PS4 and PS5 in the second half of 2021.

On related topics, PlayStation and Discord announce a new official partnership.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Via: PlayStation




Sebastian Keyrouz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. A consumer of popular culture.

More Stories

Xbox Game Pass welcomes Red Dead Online, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy X / X-2, and more this month

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Animal Crossing New Horizons sells in the Microsoft Store for under $ 100 pesos, but …

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

‘Should be removed immediately’: Expert warns millions of iPad and iPhone users of App Store scams

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: What changes will the app implement from May 15 | Cell Phones | Smartphone | United States | Mexico | Spain | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

ELDEN RING: A new short video of the game has been leaked and is circulating online

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Global sales of Xbox Series X / S, PS5, and Switch were announced through Week 23

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Children’s Science Program in partnership with NASA

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

PlayStation has revealed the Horizon Forbidden West launch sale!

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mexico achieved a record level of remittances in March after the US stimulus

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

50% of the world’s population has less money now than it did before the pandemic

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Emilio Gomez wins Salinas 2 Challenger title | Other sports | Sports

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson