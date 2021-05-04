PlayStation has revealed the Horizon Forbidden West launch sale!

It is currently expected that Horizon is forbidden westAcclaimed sequel Horizon Zero Dawn 2017, it will be available sometime this year. At the moment, there is no further information regarding the date this title was issued. However, Our new PlayStation promo gives us a preview that’s a little more specific.

Today, PlayStation shared a video titled HDR, where they showed us a few games that use this function on the PS5. At the end of this trailer, a message appears and reveals it Horizon is forbidden west It will be available in the second half of 2021. This is unknown information and appears to have been provided early. However, given that we are already in May, that was to be expected.

Likewise, the trailer reveals this Qena: Spirits Bridge It will be available in the first half of this year, which is very strange and seems to be a mistake since PlayStation Official Site I mention that This title will arrive on PS4, PS5, and PC on August 24, 2021.

At the moment, there is no release from PlayStation on these two dates. Although the information regarding Qena: Spirits Bridge Seems to be a mistake, It is very likely that Horizon is forbidden west It hit PS4 and PS5 in the second half of 2021.

Via: PlayStation