Xbox Game Pass welcomes Red Dead Online, FIFA 21, Final Fantasy X / X-2, and more this month

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

X-Box Hectare Advertise Today what will be the new games that will come Xbox Game Pass On the First half of May. There are a total of nine titles that will be combined in the catalog of subscription game service available on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC, with cloud game available on Android and beta on iOS, PCs through the browser and by using a pre-invite required.

that’s it The titles will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog from tomorrow through May 13:

from Dragon Quest Builders 2 We already knew it was arriving on Xbox subscription gaming service Because the company announced this recently. FIFA 21 He debuted on the show thanks to him Merge into EA play, Included subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Red Dead Online, Meanwhile, it is A standalone multiplayer version of Red Dead Redemption 2As of May 13th, this mode will be playable online, not Rockstar’s open world story mode.

The last major update for this first installment of Xbox Game Pass games in May is Psychological pioneers, Double Fine’s twisted 3D adventure that helps players prepare before launch Self Pioneers 2 Throughout this year. The company has published a file New game trailer 2006 To celebrate his arrival to this service, you can watch it below:

Games that will end on Xbox Game Pass on May 15th

As usual, today Video games coming out of the Xbox Game Pass catalog This month, specifically May 15. They are as follows:

