Premier League: The Premier League can reinvent football with all-star global: matches against stars from Spain’s top-flight football, La Liga…

‘times’ Publish exclusively that a Eleven Premier League stars Star teams from La Liga, Serie A and Germany can face each other in a World Football All Stars.

The prestigious British newspaper reports on the possibility of Organizing These All-Stars “Around the World as a Way to Increase Global Audiences”.

Todd Buehle, first all-star PM theorist: ‘Everyone loves the idea of ​​increasing income’

Todd BoyleChelsea, the US co-owner of Chelsea, is the flagship of the English Premier League which hosts A All-Stars are the same as those of the NBA, NFL or MLB.

“I hope the Premier League will learn a little lesson from American sports when it comes to management and promotion and really start to realize… why not have an All-Star Game?” The partner at Chelsea FC said. Conference in New York, where he highlighted the need to help the structure of English football continue to raise funds and promote itself around the world.

“Everyone loves the idea of ​​increasing income for the prime minister…there is a real cultural aspect and development will come. The good thing about the Premier League is that you have universal rights,” he said.

Klopp, against all the Premier League stars: “Do you want to bring in the Globetrotters too and let them play football?”

Jurgen Klopp He was asked about Todd Boley’s proposal to create the Premier League All-Star Game.

The Liverpool coach’s response was blunt: “Excellent. When you find a date for that, you can call me. I forgot that in the major sports in the US they have four-month breaks, so they are very happy to be able to play a little sport during these breaks.” It’s completely different in football.”

“Do you want to bring in the Harlem Globetrotters as well and let them play on a football team?” Klopp quipped.

This will be the north-south Premier League All-Star game suggested by the owner of Chelsea

The difference between the global All-Star that The Times talks about and the Chelsea owner’s proposal is that Todd Boehly is not proposing the Global All-Star of the Premier League stars against personalities from Spain, Italy, France or Germany.

It would be Buhle’s idea to play an annual All-Star Game in the Northern League against the Southa North stars vs south stars game Liverpool and Manchester players, among others, will face the stars of the London teams.