PS5 celebrates its first anniversary with a video in Mexico

Yes, we know that time flies by fast and that a year ago many of us were opening our new businesses Playstation 5. Over the past 12 months, the new console has appeared Sony I received a lot of cool and innovative toys, and to celebrate, playstation mexico A great video was released that was filmed in different states of Republic of Mexico.

The video in question aims to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the launch of PS5 Whose MexicoWhich coincided with the launch in other territories such as the United States, Canada and other countries. You can see it below with an account Instagram from Playstation Mexico.

As you can see, this article gives us a tour of the different states Mexico, although a unique touch of course Play Station. happy Birthday PS5!

Editor’s note: The truth is that even with the pandemic, the past year has been filled with amazing games for the PS5. Now that many studios have resumed their usual working rhythms, there is no doubt that 2022 will truly be filled with exclusives and other interesting proposals.

Source: playstation mexico