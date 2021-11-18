PS5 celebrates its first anniversary with a video in Mexico

1 hour ago Leo Adkins
by Rodolfo Leon
0 comments
11/17/2021 4:40 PM


Yes, we know that time flies by fast and that a year ago many of us were opening our new businesses Playstation 5. Over the past 12 months, the new console has appeared Sony I received a lot of cool and innovative toys, and to celebrate, playstation mexico A great video was released that was filmed in different states of Republic of Mexico.

The video in question aims to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the launch of PS5 Whose MexicoWhich coincided with the launch in other territories such as the United States, Canada and other countries. You can see it below with an account Instagram from Playstation Mexico.

As you can see, this article gives us a tour of the different states Mexico, although a unique touch of course Play Station. happy Birthday PS5!

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Editor’s note: The truth is that even with the pandemic, the past year has been filled with amazing games for the PS5. Now that many studios have resumed their usual working rhythms, there is no doubt that 2022 will truly be filled with exclusives and other interesting proposals.

Source: playstation mexico




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie enthusiast and pop culture lover.

More Stories

Epic failure! GTA: The Trilogy doesn’t even have the right Rockstar Games logo

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Don’t miss this time-lapse of the sun made up of 78,846 images from NASA

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Metroid Dread is receiving the 1.0.3 update – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

With this trick, you can recover deleted messages

1 day ago Leo Adkins

No more backward compatible Xbox 360 or original Xbox titles

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to put Tukutik audio from MSN Messenger in your notifications | Alerts | Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Palliative care patients: ‘Need anesthesia’

56 mins ago Mia Thompson

“Checo” Pérez, to be shown on CDMX

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

PS5 celebrates its first anniversary with a video in Mexico

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Germany can restrict public life for unvaccinated people

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

HBO Ratings in the US: Top 10 most watched series today, Wednesday, November 17

1 hour ago Leland Griffith