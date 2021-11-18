It became MultiVersus, Warner’s Smash Bros. It’s official now. We’re distributing bullets featuring Superman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and more in 2022

Rumors were high and Warner Bros. Finally the official announcement of MultiVersusIt is a fighting video game developed by him that can be called Super Smash Bros. for the company because the mechanics are practically identical.

The title will be primarily responsible for bringing together several Warner Bros. characters. So that they can fight each other. So we can choose Superman, Batman, Bugs Bunny, the couple made up of Tom and Jerry, Shaggy and many more This will be very familiar to you.

With all of them we will fully enter into some of the craziest melee battles One against one, two against two or all against all With a capacity of four players at the same time. However, officials indicated that they wanted to focus more on co-op in tag team battles.

Multiversus Characters

It will be some of the functions that it will have Cross play y progression cross, so that everyone can play on the platform they prefer and continue their progress on another platform, just as they can meet their friends regardless of which platform they choose. And best of all, you won’t have to pay for it because the game will be like that Free to play.

Warner Bros. aims to To expand the content as the months go by with more characters, skins, game modes, and other surprises. At the moment, a beta version is planned to be released soon, which you can subscribe to from Official Website, to open your mouth up MultiVersus arrives in 2022 For PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S y PC.

