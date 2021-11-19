This ‘near-total’ lunar eclipse was in November, the longest in centuries | Community

North America and much of South America are beginning to admire a “near-total” lunar eclipse Thursday through Friday night, the longest of its kind since 1440. The climax of the eclipse will be at 10.03, the time in Peninsular Spain, at which time the visible surface of the moon will be dark by about 99.1%. It will also be visible later from parts of Northeast Asia, Polynesia and eastern Australia, but not from Europe or Africa, NASA reports. on your website Dedicated to the Earth’s satellite.

This phenomenon coincides with the full moon and began at 7.02 (time in mainland Spain). The satellite will be so close to the sun in the sky that it will pass through the southern part of the Earth’s shadow for a near-total lunar eclipse. For just over six hours, its passage through the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, according to reports. Space.com.

The arc of the Earth’s round shadow will extend across the moon until the climax of the eclipse, 10:02 a.m., time on the Spanish peninsula, when more than 97% of the moon is in full shadow and only a small band of the moon’s left side will shine in full shadow, NASA reported. partial to the ground. After the climax of the eclipse, the Earth’s full shadow will gradually move from the moon to the lower right, completely out of full shadow at 11:47. After that, it will be difficult to notice the brightness of the moon leaving the partial shadow of the Earth, especially since the morning twilight will begin. The full moon will appear from Earth’s partial shadow at 13:03 (time in mainland Spain).

