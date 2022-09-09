Pumas 7s debut in Sevens World Cup

Pumas 7s will start their participation today in the eighth edition of the Sevens World Cup, which will be held in South Africa.

Los Pumas will debut 7, in the Round of 16, from 11:23 (our country time) against the winner of the match between Kenya and Tonga, and in the event of qualification to the round, one of the potential contenders will be current world champion New Zealand.

The competition will take place between today and Sunday in Cape Town and will have a new direct elimination competition system. For this reason, the eight best teams selected in the annual rankings, including Argentina, compete directly in the round of 16.

The first matches corresponding to the sixteenth men’s representatives will be as follows: Ireland vs Portugal, Canada vs Zimbabwe, Samoa vs Uganda, Scotland vs Jamaica, Kenya vs Tonga, Wales vs South Korea, Hong Kong vs. Uruguay and Germany against Chile.

The teams that will play directly in the Round of 16 are England, France, the United States, New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji, Australia and South Africa. The quarter-final matches will be held on Saturday and on Sunday the match for third place and the final will be held.

The Argentine team consists of players Joaquin de la Vega, Agustin Fraga, Luciano Gonzalez, Rodrigo Esgro, Aligo Lavigne, Marcos Moneta, Matias Osadchuk, Gaston Rivol (captain), Franco Rossetto, German Schulz, Santiago Vera Feld and Tobias Fede.

The presence of Moneta (best player in the world) and Captain Rivol, who participated in the 2013 (Moscow) and 2018 (San Francisco) world editions, were prominent. There are also Osadczuk, González and Schulz, members of the squad for the 2018 World Cup, in which Los Pumas7s finished fifth.