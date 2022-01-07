Raising the National Walking Championships to the Bronze Category by the World Association of Athletics Federations | Other sports | Sports

In Machala, the calendar of walking competitions scheduled by World Athletics for the 2022 season will begin.

the IAAF (World Athletics)The national rally championship has been raised to bronze, which will be held on Saturday in Machala.

As detailed before Ecuadorean Athletics Federation (FEA), this level means that the scores made will be approved for international tournaments, where the tournament is considered part of the global circuit.

“Before it was called Challenger, it’s now a world tour,” said Julio Idrovo, who is associated with the FEA.

Machala competition will give points for classification Globalism of the winning athletes and this will help qualify for the World Championships of the season and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

In the World Federation calendar, with the opening of this tournament, the 2022 Walk Test season opens and the second competition to be recognized as bronze will be the competition US Open, in the 35 km, scheduled for January 16 in Santee, California, United States; While it will be January 22nd Turkey Open Championship, at 20 and 35 kilometres, by race walking, in the population of Turkey Antalya.

Meanwhile, on January 30, a Spanish Open, in a march of 35 kilometres, a test will be held in Huelva.

In the season there will be an additional 14 walking tests, which will be held in China, France, Slovakia, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic and Australia, and will be repeated in Spain. (Dr)