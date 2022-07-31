Real Madrid ends the season with a 2-0 victory over Juventus and thinks of the Super Cup | football | Sports

Real Madrid achieved their first victory in the preparatory season, which was held in the United States on Saturday, by defeating Juventus 2-0 in front of 93,000 spectators in Pasadena (California), in the result of confidence for the European Super Cup in August.

Karim Benzema opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 19th minute, and Marco Asensio was judged in the 69th minute, unleashing the joy of spectators at the legendary Rose Bowl, in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

The victory revitalizes Carlo Ancelotti’s side ahead of the European Super Cup on August 10 against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Training for the first time with eleven teams that won the Champions League in May, Madrid left a much more positive image than in the 1-0 defeat to Barcelona in Las Vegas (Nevada) and the 2-2 draw against America Mexico in San. Francisco (California).

The victory over Juventus also reconfirmed Madrid’s popularity in the United States by collecting 93,702 fans, the largest number of fans for soccer matches in the North American country since 2018.

Since the opening whistle, Madrid have received unconditional support from the stands filled with flowers Powell, dyed white with thousands of the Spanish team’s shirts.

Really impressive! This is how the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles looked during the friendly match between Real Madrid vs. Juventus, with 93,702 fans in the stadium. Most attended club matches so far this year… 😯🏟️ 📹 Tweet embed pic.twitter.com/hWjchQisPX – Sports Center (SC_ESPN) July 31, 2022

The stadium, which will turn 100 years old in October, is one of the most emblematic stadiums in the United States and, among its many great events, hosted the 1994 World Cup Final, where Brazil beat Italy on penalties.

With thousands of seats left empty, Real Madrid were on the verge of advancing eight seconds into the match with a stunning move in which Uruguayan Federico Valverde crossed Benzema’s cross, who finished offside.

Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute when veteran central defender Leonardo Bonucci sent in a free kick straight from the crossbar.

Five minutes later, Brazilian winger Danilo failed to receive the ball in the midfield, and after chasing compatriot Vinicius Junior, it ended with a penalty kick on the Real Madrid striker.

Benzema converted the penalty kick and added his second goal in two matches in the United States.

“Honey fans”

With both teams still at their physical best, the game was slowing down and Rose Bowl fans were enjoying the wave performance.

For Juventus, Argentine Angel Di Maria was much less intense than he was in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Barcelona and the attack was based on the search for his great offensive reference, Serbian Dusan Vlahovic.

On the way back from the locker room, Real Madrid came out to judge the match but faced goalkeeper Mattia Perin.

The goalkeeper initially saved a shot in the middle from Dani Carvajal and then fired to block his fingertips with a poisoned thread from Benzema.

In the 64th minute, Ancelotti suddenly changed nine players. One of the relief players, Marco Asensio, made it 2-0 after five minutes in a superb combination against the Italian penalty area.

The Spanish striker participated in the play with a heel and then finished it with a cross pass from the left flank by Jesus Vallejo, a goal that shook the stands of the Rose Bowl.

With the crowd enjoying the shouts of “Ole”, Juventus could not jeopardize the white goal and Real Madrid managed to finish the American tour on a positive note.

said Ancelotti, who warned of the danger that a Super Cup match against Eintracht would necessitate.

“It’s a very complex, very fast, very dynamic team that has more minutes on the legs than us,” he described. (Dr)