Qatar 2022 World Cup: Sexual harassment and racism in hotels according to NGOs – International Soccer – Sports

Migrants who work in FIFA-linked Qatari hotels to host teams and fans during the World Cup, which will be held between November and December, suffer from abuse and exploitation.Motivated by the country’s labor law, an NGO denounced Thursday.

The British organization Equidem, which specializes in the defense of human rights and workers, published a report based on interviews with 80 workers from establishments in the Persian Gulf region, the majority of 13 of the 17 hotel groups that have partnership agreements with Event.

Among the abuses these employees denounce is Wage discrimination based on nationality and race, non-payment and unilateral wage cuts, excessive workload, sexual harassment of women by male colleaguesTermination of the contract without prior notice or lack of adequate health measures.

Equidem attributes these cases to the “legal and governmental context”, since “Workers are denied the basic right of association, are subject to extensive surveillance and control by employers, as well as fear reprisals – including deportation at the employer’s request – for defending their rights.”.

The NGO states that, as in the rest of the Persian Gulf countries, the majority of migrant workers in Qatar, who are largely dependent on foreign labor, like its neighbors, come from African countries (such as Kenya, Ghana, Uganda or Morocco) or the South . Asia (India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines…).

The report acknowledges that Qatar has made progress in its labor legislation since its selection in 2010 to host this year’s World Cup, but urges it to continue pushing the process “toward minimum international standards for its two million migrant workers” in the following years. world Cup.

The main responsible for the implementation of these reforms in the Qatari state, as well as FIFA itself and hotel groups, most of which are recognized by international chains.

