[Revelations Cup 2022, En Vivo] Peru vs USA Sub 20: Schedule, TV Channel, Line-ups, Predictions and Where to Watch Today’s Match Broadcast Online | Sports

Peru vs. US sub-20 LIVE to be measured on Wednesday, September 21, by Revelations Cup 2022, at Ciudad de los Deportes (Mexico), starting at 4:00 pm (Peruvian time). The duel can be watched through Nativa and FPF Play, but you also have the option to follow ONLINE coverage of La República Deportes, with the confirmed elevens for both teams, an updated scoreboard minute by minute and goal videos.

Peru vs. United States under 20: Wednesday, September 21, 4.00 pm (Peruvian time), Sports City Stadium, FPF gameplay and original

The live broadcast will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 4:00 pm (Peruvian time)

Argentina: 6.00 pm

Peru: 4.00 pm

Colombia: 4.00 pm

Ecuador: 4.00 pm

Bolivia: 5.00 pm

Paraguay: 6.00 pm

Venezuela: 5.00 pm

Brazil: 6.00 pm

Chile: 6.00 pm

Uruguay: 6.00 pm

settlement between Peru vs. United States under 20 It will be broadcast on the virtual FPF Play platform and Nativa TV signal.

.’s app Peruvian Football Federation (FPF Play), which contains material exclusive to its users, is paid for. For this reason, we will detail the proposed plans so that we can see all their submissions live.

Monthly plan: S/8.90

Semester plan (six months): 39.90

Annual plan (12 months): $89.90

If you want to watch the friendly match Peru vs. United States under 20online for free, you can do it with our live stream of La República Deportes, which will tell you live minute by minute, stats, lineups, all goals and much more.

The meeting between Peru vs. United States under 20 It will take place at the Ciudad de los Deportes, a sports stadium located in Mexico City, with a capacity of 36,681 people. Designed by engineer Modesto C. Rolland, its construction began in 1944 as part of an urban project called Ciudad de los Deportes devised by Naguib Simon.