Rumor: All presumed gameplay ads for tomorrow have been filtered

59 mins ago Leo Adkins
02/24/2021 1:14 PM


As you already know, there will be something new tomorrow Playing condition Which will include updates on games PS4 and PS5. Sony He did not specify exactly which titles they would be talking about, but the recent leak, which sounds real, may have already revealed everything we can expect from this new event.

According to this infusion, this Playing condition Will present news in games like Godval s Destroy all stars. Likewise, details about versions of Between us y the abyss about Play StationPlus, new gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, Goodbye Volcano High, Oddworld Soulstorm, y Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Last but not least, it is said Rock star It will finally reveal the first look at a version PS5 From Grand Theft Auto V. In general, these are the games that we will see tomorrow:

– Destroy AllStars (Aircraft for DLC)

– Godfall DLC

– Oddworld Soulstorm

– GTA V (PS5)

– Bye a high volcano

Between Us (PS4 y PS5)

– back

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Five Nights at Freddy: Breach of Security

– Hades (PS4 and PS5)

As always, remember that it is best to take this information with a reservation and wait until the official event date tomorrow to find out. Playing condition I’m back this Thursday at 4 pm Central Mexico Time.

