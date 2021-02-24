Niantic reaffirms its commitment to fighting cheaters in Pokémon GO by explaining some of their actions – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The famous developer of Pokemon GOAnd the Niantic, He shared Prof. New Publication On their official blog to provide us with an update on the status of their policies and anti-fraud measures in the popular mobile app.

The company started by explaining that it does not usually try to explain fraud detection methods so that cheaters do not understand the system and learn how to cheat, but that does not mean that they are not constantly working to improve security from their fraud. Pokemon GO. From there they declared their commitment to the players to promote “fair play, maintain the integrity of our games, and improve transparency with our players.”

For this, the company shared the following points regarding the situation with traps in Pokemon GO:

  • Since the start of 2020, we’ve sanctioned over 5 million cheaters in Pokémon GO, Ingress, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, with over 20% of the penalties being permanent bans.
  • More than 90% of users who receive their first warning stop cheating later. This is very encouraging for us, as we continue to find the right balance between punishing the casual and most outrageous cheaters.
  • We have invested in new and emerging technologies, while continuing to grow our team, to improve detection and implementation capabilities. We will continue to take action against those who violate our Terms of Service and will step up our efforts in the coming weeks.
  • We are constantly tweaking and improving our current detection methods by gathering real data from player reports and other comment channels, to make sure we accurately detect cheaters and minimize false positives.
  • We always listen to our players and explore ways to benefit from our community to ensure our games remain fair.

More Stories

NASA placed a hidden message on the probe parachute upon its arrival on Mars and people on the Internet decoded it

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

6 new Google improvements for Android devices for all comers of the day

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

An extremely rare SEGA arcade machine exists on a vacant lot

1 day ago Leo Adkins

List of compatible Galaxy smartphones in Mexico

1 day ago Leo Adkins

NASA shares the first Mars video captured by perseverance

2 days ago Leo Adkins

They put these 13 Wii U bugs to the test in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintenderos

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science.-ESA Bets On Harmony Earth Observation Mission

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Niantic reaffirms its commitment to fighting cheaters in Pokémon GO by explaining some of their actions – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Copa America 2021: Mexico and the United States are favorites to replace Qatar and Australia in the CONMEBOL Championship | Mexico

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

A corn seller in Uganda who has 13 wives and 180 children – Juventud Rebelde

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

57 series and documentaries on Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Disney +, Movistar +, Amazon, and more

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter