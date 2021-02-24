Niantic reaffirms its commitment to fighting cheaters in Pokémon GO by explaining some of their actions – Nintenderos

The famous developer of Pokemon GOAnd the Niantic, He shared Prof. New Publication On their official blog to provide us with an update on the status of their policies and anti-fraud measures in the popular mobile app.

The company started by explaining that it does not usually try to explain fraud detection methods so that cheaters do not understand the system and learn how to cheat, but that does not mean that they are not constantly working to improve security from their fraud. Pokemon GO. From there they declared their commitment to the players to promote “fair play, maintain the integrity of our games, and improve transparency with our players.”

For this, the company shared the following points regarding the situation with traps in Pokemon GO: