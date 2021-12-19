Said Martinez was chosen as the best referee in CONCACAF in 2021

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Tegucigalpa, Honduras. – Good news for Honduras! national government, Happy Martinez, selected as the best sapphire of CONCACAF In 2021 International Federation for History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The IFFHS has announced through its website the winners in different categories within the Federation, with El Caracas superbly representing the country.

Which is that 2021 for Martinez was unbeatable, since the referee blew the whistle in the final of the tournament. gold cup Between Mexico and the United States, in addition to achieving justice in the final End of 2021 Between Olympia and Motagua.

Likewise, Catracho was chosen by FIFA to achieve justice in Arab CupThe tournament that serves as a rehearsal for the 2022 World Cup and in the final will be the fourth referee.

The Honduran judge without a doubt had a great 2021 and is now looking forward to representing Honduras in World Cup Qatar 2022Where he hopes to whistle several matches.

Other IFFHS CONCACAF Awards

CONCACAF Player of the Year – Alphonso Davies (Bayern – Canada).

Best goalkeeper in CONCACAF – Guillermo Ochoa (America and Mexico).

Best coach for the club – Javier Aguirre (Monterrey – Mexico).

Best Team Coach – Greg Berhalther (USA).

Best Young Player – Ricardo Pepe (Dallas – USA).

